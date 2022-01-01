Olivier PREVOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Olivier PREVOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    BEAULIEU SOUS LA ROCHE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 dÃ©c. 1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vivement les vacances!!
    Pour la 3 fois en 2ans 1/2 Direction Sao Paulo puis le Paraguay Du 14Mai a début Juin......... TROP BON !!!!!

  • Profession :

    MAGASINIER VENDEUR PIECES DE RECHANGES

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :