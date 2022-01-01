Olivier TAVERNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Leers 1981 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Wattrelos 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Xxiii- Roubaix 1991 - 1995
-
Faculté Des Sciences Du Sport Et De L'éducation Physique De Lille 2- Lille 1995 - 1996
-
Institut National Du Sport Et De L'éducation Physique - Autre- Paris
Sportif de Haut Niveau2001 - 2005
Parcours club
-
LEERS OS FOOTBALL- Leers 1987 - 1989
-
LES ARCHERS LEERSOIS- Leers 1989 - 1997
-
LES ARCHERS LEERSOIS- Leers 2000 - 2002
-
Club De Compiègne- Compiegne 2002 - 2022
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre De Loisirs- Croix
Animation1994 - 1994
-
Manpower- ROUBAIX 1996 - 1997
-
Westaflex Batiment- Roubaix 1996 - 1997
-
Club Méditerranée- ARNAC POMPADOUR 1997 - 1997
-
Club Méditerranée- ALBUFEIRA
Service des Sports1997 - 1997
-
Club Méditerranée- DIEULEFIT
Service des Sports1998 - 1998
-
Club Méditerranée- CHAMONIX MONT BLANC
Animation1998 - 1999
-
Club Med Lavandou- Le lavandou
Service des Sports1999 - 1999
-
Club Méditerranée- CHAMONIX MONT BLANC
Barman1999 - 2000
-
Club Méditerranée- CARGESE
Barman2001 - 2001
-
EQUATION- Saint witz
Evénementiel2004 - 2006
-
TOURISTRA LE YOTEL- Cogolin
Service des Sports2005 - 2005
-
Comité Départemental De L'oise- Compiegne 2005 - 2006
-
Sport Distribution- La rochelle 2006 - 2015
-
POLE ESPOIR- Nantes 2022 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
ARCHERS DE COMPIEGNE - DIRECTEUR SPORTIF (Autre)- Compiegne 2017 - 2022
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier TAVERNIER
-
Vit à :
LA ROCHELLE, France
-
Né le :
20 sept. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à toutes et à tous,
Si nos chemins se sont croisés, n'hésite pas à me contacter !!!
à bientôt,
OLIVER / Couz ' / Pharaon / Tatav '
Profession :
Vendeur expert
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
