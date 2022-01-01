Olivier TSCHAMBSER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean De La Fontaine (Nogent Sur Seine)- Nogent sur seine 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Nogent sur seine 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Joliot-curie- Romilly sur seine 1983 - 1987
-
ECG TROYES- Troyes 1987 - 1990
-
Groupe école Supérieure De Commerce De Pau Esc Pau- Pau 2003 - 2004
-
Cfa Chambre De Métiers De Pau- Pau 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Lorraine Champagne (Banque Populaire)- TROYES 1990 - 1995
-
MOULINS SOUFFLET- Nogent sur seine 1995 - 2002
-
TRANSPORTS BARCOS SA- Lanne 2004 - 2006
-
Ogia Kantari- Saint vincent de tyrosse 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier TSCHAMBSER
-
Vit Ã :
HERM, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 juil. 1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EnVie
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
