Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Michel (Touvois)- Touvois 1985 - 1993
Collège Sainte-anne- Lege 1993 - 1997
Cfa De La Chambre Des Métiers De La Vendée- La roche sur yon
boulanger apprenti1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Chevallereau Patrice - Boulanger apprenti (Production)- La barre de monts 1997 - 1999
Boulangerie Chevallier - Boulanger (Production)- Olonne sur mer 1999 - 2001
Dupont Léon - Emballage conditionnement (Production)- Notre dame de riez 2001 - 2003
BAUDET COMPOSITES - Montage vasque (Production)- Mouchamps 2003 - 2005
Guerineau Daniel - Platrier (Production)- Aizenay 2005 - 2007
Goyau Alain - Platrier (Production)- Aizenay 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Onanel SEES
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE PALLUAU, France
Né le :
24 oct. 1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Platrier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1