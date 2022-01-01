Oriane CHARPANTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Creteil 1976 - 1980
Collège Victor Hugo- Creteil 1980 - 1984
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Saint maur des fosses 1984 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Oriane CHARPANTIER
Vit Ã :
JOINVILLE LE PONT, France
NÃ©e en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Traductrice dans l'audiovisuel
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
