Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DES SALOMONS ANNECY- Annecy 1973 - 1975
Ecole D'avully- La balme de sillingy 1975 - 1980
école Du Vallon- Annecy 1980 - 1981
Collège La Salle- Annecy 1981 - 1985
Lycée Les Chartreux- Lyon
Bac B1985 - 1988
INSTITUT VATEL- Lyon
BTS (Hébergement)1988 - 1991
Ecole Supérieure De Management En Hotellerie Restauration- Illkirch graffenstaden
MST gestion et production Hotellerie Restauration1991 - 1993
Parcours militaire
TCD OURAGAN- Toulon
Assistant de PROmotion Sociale (APROS)1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
HILTON PARIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Assistant directeur informatique1995 - 1997
Hôtel Hilton Suffren - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Assistant directeur informatique1995 - 1997
HILTON AMSTERDAM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Amsterdam 1997 - 2000
Hilton International - Informaticien (Informatique)- Watford
Systems installer2000 - 2003
LE GRAND HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 2003 - maintenant
Grand Hôtel Intercontinental Paris- Paris 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pascal CHATAGNER
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
