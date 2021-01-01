Pascal FOURGEOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE HENRI WALLON- Nanterre 1974 - 1979
Collège André Doucet- Nanterre 1979 - 1983
Lycée Frédéric Et Irène Joliot Curie- Nanterre
pfourgeotataol1983 - 1987
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris
DEUG A SSM1987 - 1988
Lycée Paul Langevin- Suresnes
Compta-gestion1988 - 1990
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pascal FOURGEOT
Vit à :
SAINT CLAUDE DE DIRAY, France
Né le :
27 déc. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1