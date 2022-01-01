Pascal GUILLOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Montlucon 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 1985 - 1988
-
Université Paul Valery : Montpellier Iii- Montpellier 1988 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
LYCEE JOLIOT CURIE - Surveillant (Autre)- Sete 1991 - 1998
-
Lycée Montaury - CPE (Administratif)- Nimes
stagiaire1998 - 1999
-
Collège Condorcet- Nimes 1999 - 2001
-
Lycée Camargue - Conseiller principal d'Ã©ducation (Autre)- Nimes 2001 - maintenant
-
Lycée Albert Einstein - Proviseur adjoint (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Bagnols sur ceze 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal GUILLOU
-
Vit Ã :
NIMES, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 juil. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous, les photos de classes font remonter de nombreux souvenirs agréables !
A bientot, pascal.
Profession :
Principal de collÃ¨ge
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
