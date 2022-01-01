Pascal PREVOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Jean Jaurès- Le grand quevilly 1973 - 1976
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Le grand quevilly 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Gustave Flaubert- Rouen 1983 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
Etat Major Alat Comalat 3ca -quartier Kleber- Lille 1986 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal PREVOT
-
Vit Ã :
GRAND QUEVILLY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous ceux qui me reconnaitrons.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter...
Les amis d'avants restent toujours des amis...même si la vie nous sépare. Pascal
Profession :
ASSISTANT EN CABINET COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascal PREVOT a reconnu Eric DELAMARE sur la photo 3ème B
-
Pascal PREVOT a reconnu Pascal PREVOT sur la photo troisème
-
Pascal PREVOT a reconnu Pascal PREVOT sur la photo 3ème B