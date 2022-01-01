RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Joinville-le-Pont dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Pascal REBICHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES III- Nancy 1974 - 1975
-
ECOLE BEAUREGARD- Nancy 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Georges De La Tour- Nancy 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Georges De La Tour- Nancy 1986 - 1989
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1990 - 1993
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
FACULTE DES SCIENCES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1997 - 1998
-
CADENCE SIXA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1999 - 2002
-
Iorga - Informaticien (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2002 - maintenant
-
IORGA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Asnieres sur seine 2002 - 2005
-
IORGA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2002 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal REBICHON
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
14 sept. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur d'étude
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascal REBICHON a reconnu Pascal REBICHON sur la photo CM2