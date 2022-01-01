Michaël SORNAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • CORA INFORMATIQUE  - Ingénieur système IBM Z/os (Informatique)

     -  Metz

    ingénieur système IBM Z/os : Depuis 10/2008 chef de projet informatique : 2006-2008 analyste : 2001-2006 analyste-programmeur : 1997-2001

    1997 - maintenant

    Michaël SORNAY

    PAGNY SUR MOSELLE, France

    13 août 1974 (48 ans)

    Informaticien

    célibataire

