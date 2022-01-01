Michaël SORNAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CLAUDIUS BERTHELIER- Lyon 1977 - 1985
Collège La Plante Gribée- Pagny sur moselle 1985 - 1989
Lycée Jacques Marquette- Pont a mousson 1989 - 1992
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1992 - 1994
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
état Major 4ème Dam- Nancy 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
CORA INFORMATIQUE - Ingénieur système IBM Z/os (Informatique)- Metz
ingénieur système IBM Z/os : Depuis 10/2008 chef de projet informatique : 2006-2008 analyste : 2001-2006 analyste-programmeur : 1997-20011997 - maintenant
Parcours club
Mpt, Section Footing- Pagny sur moselle 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michaël SORNAY
Vit à :
PAGNY SUR MOSELLE, France
Né le :
13 août 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
célibataire