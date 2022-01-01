RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Savinien dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Saint jean d'angely 1967 - 1975
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Julien De L Escap)- Saint julien de l'escap 1975 - 1976
-
LES TOURS- Saint jean d'angely 1976 - 1977
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1977 - 1982
Parcours militaire
-
Pa. Foch & Clémenceau- Toulon 1983 - 1984
-
Cfm Hourtin- Hourtin 1983 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Joubert Saint Jean D'angély - Jointeuse (Production)- Saint jean d'angely 1988 - maintenant
-
Joubert Sas - Jointeuses (Production)- Saint jean d'angely 1988 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
VTT SAVINOIS- Saint savinien 1995 - 2010
-
LA ROUE LIBRE SAVINOISE- Saint savinien 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal ROSSIGNOL
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT SAVINIEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 avril 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ouvrier de fabrication
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
