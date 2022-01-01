Pascal SIMON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PUBLIQUE- Pordic 1966 - 1974
-
Collège J Lequier- Plerin 1974 - 1975
-
Collège Saint-charles- Saint brieuc 1975 - 1977
-
Collège J Lequier- Plerin 1977 - 1979
-
CFA PLOUFRAGAN- Ploufragan 1979 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Renou Patissier - Employé (Production)- Rueil malmaison 1981 - 1983
-
LE GAVROCHE - Employé (Production)- Londres 1984 - 1984
-
Krawzack - Employé (Production)- Valmorel 1985 - 1986
-
FAUCHON - Responsable adjoint de rayon (Commercial)- Paris 1987 - 1992
-
Lenôtre - Employé (Commercial)- Paris 1992 - 1993
-
DALLOYAU - Employé (Commercial)- Paris
polyvalence tous rayons1994 - 1998
-
JOUBIN TRAITEUR - Responsable de magasin (Commercial)- Vincennes 1998 - 2002
-
Patisserie Peltier - Responsable de magasin (Commercial)- Paris 2002 - 2004
-
La Marmite - Employé (Autre)- Erquy 2006 - 2007
-
Centravet - Intérimaire (Production)- Pluduno 2008 - 2009
-
C-log - Intérimaire- Pleudihen sur rance 2010 - maintenant
-
Continental Automotive- Boussens 2012 - 2013
-
Parcours militaire
-
Esmat - La Martinerie- Chateauroux 1983 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal SIMON
-
Vit à :
SOUEICH, France
-
Né le :
18 août 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut , nous nous sommes déja croisés , vous pouvez me contacter.
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
