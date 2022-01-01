RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Ã‰lancourt
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE LA COMBE AUX BICHES- Montbeliard 1960 - 1962
Ecole Prairie (Montbeliard)- Montbeliard 1962 - 1962
VOLTAIRE A- Issy les moulineaux 1962 - 1965
ECOLE MERMOZ JEAN- Rosny sous bois
Ã©lÃ¨ve du CE2 Ã la 5Ã¨me1965 - 1969
Lycée Blanche De Castille- Villemomble
Ã©lÃ¨ve en 5Ã©me1969 - 1970
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Lille
de la 4Ã¨me Ã la terminale1970 - 1976
Faculté De Pharmacie- Lille 1976 - 1978
MESURES PHYSIQUES- Lille 1978 - 1981
IUT A MESURES PHYSIQUES- Villeneuve d'ascq 1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
RENAULT AGRICULTURE- Velizy villacoublay 1982 - 1985
Renault- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1985 - 1997
Technocentre (Renault) - Technicienne (Technique)- GUYANCOURT 1997 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
Ucpa Flaine- Flaine 1983 - 1983
Parcours club
C.n.s.q.y- Maurepas 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascale FABRE (ANGIBAULT)
Vit Ã :
ELANCOURT, France
NÃ©e le :
19 sept. 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour
Je suis mariée et maman de 3 adorables zouaves ...;
Profession :
Technicienne
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Islande - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Russie - ViÃªt Nam
