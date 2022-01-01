RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Tignes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Bellevue (Chambery)- Chambery 1964 - 1966
Ecole Caffe (Chambery)- Chambery 1967 - 1972
COLLEGE ANNEXE VAUGELAS- Chambery 1972 - 1975
JULES FERRY- Chambery 1975 - 1977
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patrice BELLONE
Vit à :
TIGNES, France
Né en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié j''ai 2 enfants
Profession :
Moniteur de ski
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Patrice BELLONE a reconnu Aurélie ROUX sur la photo cm2
Patrice BELLONE a reconnu Patricia BONTOUX (CHARNAY) sur la photo cm2
Patrice BELLONE a reconnu Patrick Charvet CHARVET sur la photo cm2
