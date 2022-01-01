Patrice BRIET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CITE BAYANE- Istres 1975 - 1977
-
Ecole Jean Mace (Chateaudun)- Chateaudun 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE LES FRICHES- Maurepas 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Maurepas 1984 - 1987
-
Collège Des Sept Marres- Elancourt
4Ã©me & 3Ã©me Technologique1987 - 1989
-
Lycée D'optique Fresnel- Paris 1989 - 1993
-
Ecole D'optique Appliquee- Paris
BEP Microtechnique BAC F101989 - 1993
-
Lycée Louis Bascan- Rambouillet
M.A.I1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
3a- Elancourt 1989 - 1995
-
ETOILE SPORTIVE- Saint prest 1995 - 1999
-
Roller-skate 28- Chartres 2002 - 2003
-
Hockey: The Lions- Leves 2002 - 2005
-
Chartres Roller- Chartres 2004 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Ifp Sante - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- Nogent le phaye 1996 - 1997
-
PRODUTEC HOUGHTON - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Villefranche sur saone 1997 - 2001
-
Bollhoff-otalu - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Chambery 2001 - 2007
-
Sfs Intec - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Commercial)- Valence 2007 - 2008
-
LOHMANN FRANCE - IngÃ©nieur technico-commercial (Autre)- Louviers 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice BRIET
-
Vit Ã :
LUCE, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 janv. 1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut,
Les années passent mais les souvenirs restent.
Aujourd'hui, je suis marié, trois enfants, Alexine, Floriane & Erwan. Nous habitons à LUCE prés de CHARTRES (28).
à bientôt...............
Patrice
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur Technico commercial
Mes goÃ»ts et passions

Voyages
-
