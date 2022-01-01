Patrice BRIET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Ifp Sante  - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)

     -  Nogent le phaye 1996 - 1997

  • PRODUTEC HOUGHTON  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Villefranche sur saone 1997 - 2001

  • Bollhoff-otalu  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Chambery 2001 - 2007

  • Sfs Intec  - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Commercial)

     -  Valence 2007 - 2008

  • LOHMANN FRANCE  - IngÃ©nieur technico-commercial (Autre)

     -  Louviers 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrice BRIET

  • Vit Ã  :

    LUCE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 janv. 1972 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut,

    Les années passent mais les souvenirs restent.
    Aujourd'hui, je suis marié, trois enfants, Alexine, Floriane & Erwan. Nous habitons à LUCE prés de CHARTRES (28).

    à bientôt...............

    Patrice

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur Technico commercial

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Irlande - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - TrinitÃ©-et-Tobago - Tunisie
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :