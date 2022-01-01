Laurent BRIET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • APSIDE  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1987 - 1991

  • Alcatel Titn Answare (Alcatel Lucent)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MASSY

    Ingénieur Technico-commetcial

    1991 - 1996

  • Capgemini  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LA DÉFENSE 1996 - maintenant

  • PMU

     -  Paris

    2008-2009 : Chef de projet Depuis 2010 : Responsable Division Test

    2008 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Laurent BRIET

  • Vit à :

    LES ULIS, France

  • Né le :

    27 nov. 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Laurent BRIET

      Grand-père depuis 1 an et fier de l'être, et je viens de passer les 50 ans ... Bref du bonheur en famille.