Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LE PUYCHARRAUD- La souterraine 1969 - 1978
-
Collège Raymond Loewy- La souterraine 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Raymond Loewy- La souterraine 1983 - 1987
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Gueret 1987 - 1990
-
Institut De Formation Des Cadres De Santé- Limoges 2010 - 2011
-
IAE DE LIMOGES- Limoges 2012 - 2013
Parcours club
-
MARCHE ASS- La souterraine 1973 - 1987
-
ASLS HANDBALL- La souterraine 1981 - 2010
-
MJCHBC LA SOUTERRAINE- La souterraine 1985 - 1987
-
Union Sportive Versillacoise- La souterraine 1987 - 2007
-
ASLS HANDBALL- La souterraine 1987 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
121eme Regiment Du Train- Fontainebleau 1990 - 1990
-
Service De Santé Des Armées, Val-de-grâce- Paris 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Libéral - INFIRMIER (Profession libérale)- La souterraine 1991 - 2007
-
Crrf André Lalande (Noth) - Infirmier (Autre)- Noth 2007 - 2009
-
Crrf André Lalande (Noth) - Cadre infirmier (Autre)- Noth 2009 - 2012
-
Crrf André Lalande (Noth) - COORDONNATEUR GENERAL DES SOINS (Autre)- Noth 2012 - 2018
-
Crrf André Lalande (Noth) - Directeur adjoint (Direction générale)- Noth 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice FILLOUX
-
Vit à :
LA SOUTERRAINE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmier
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
