Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL FORT- Tours 1977 - 1981
ECOLE PEROCHON- Tours 1981 - 1987
Collège Paul Valéry- Tours 1986 - 1990
Lycée Professionnel Gustave Eiffel- Tours 1991 - 1996
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers De L'indre-et-loire- Joue les tours 1991 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
Skf - Svenska Kullagerfabriken- TOURS 1996 - 1998
SAFETY- Fondettes 1998 - 2003
Vernet Sa- Cinq mars la pile 2002 - 2006
BALZERS SA - Directeur de la qualitÃ© (Technique)- Charentilly 2006 - 2007
HARMAN BECKER AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS- Chateau du loir 2007 - 2008
ETTEL - Responsable de production (Production)- Tours 2008 - 2010
Michelin La Roche Sur Yon - Responsable d'ilot (Production)- La roche sur yon 2011 - 2011
Parcours club
Langeais Cinq Mars Handball- Langeais 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice URIEN
Vit Ã :
FOUGÃˆRES, France
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Appele moi ou laisse moi un message , je serais tres content de tous vous revoir tres vite .a bientot
patrice
sanpat2@wanadoo.fr
Profession :
Responsable production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
