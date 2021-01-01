RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Perpignan
Patricia CAPELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Millas 1974 - 1976
-
Ecole De La Gare (Millas)- Millas 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Pierre Fouché- Ille sur tet 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Jean Macé- Perpignan 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Sainte-louise De Marillac- Perpignan 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
BURSNER - Ouvrière (Production)- Wissembourg 1990 - 1990
-
Rüsch France - Ouvrière (Production)- Betschdorf
emballage1994 - 1994
-
Recycling (Recyclage) - Ouvrière (Production)- Karlsruhe 1995 - 1996
-
JOHNSON CONTROLS - Ouvrière (Production)- Schweighouse sur moder
prodction et controleur qualite1997 - 2005
-
ROTH FRERES- Schweighouse sur moder 1997 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia CAPELLE
-
Vit à :
PERPIGNAN, France
-
Née le :
8 mars 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mon msn capat67@hotmail.fr
Profession :
En formation
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patricia CAPELLE a reconnu Patricia CAPELLE sur la photo 5em1
-
Patricia CAPELLE a reconnu Annie DIDELET-MOITIE (MOITIE) sur la photo 5em1
-
Patricia CAPELLE a reconnu Patricia CAPELLE sur la photo CP MILLAS
-
Patricia CAPELLE a reconnu Patricia CAPELLE sur la photo CP MILLAS
-
Patricia CAPELLE a ajouté Roth Freres à son parcours professionnel