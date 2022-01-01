Patricia CHALON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • MITJAVILE  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Libourne 1989 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patricia CHALON

  • Vit à :

    LIBOURNE, France

  • Née le :

    23 avril 1962 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    VERITABLE TAUREAU PROCHE DE LA TERRE ET DE LA NATURE . MA PLUS BELLE REUSSITE, MA FILLE. PROFITER DES BONS MOMENTS QUE LA VIE NOUS APPORTE , DES QUE L ON PEUT, EN FAMILLE OU ENTRE AMIS

  • Profession :

    EMPLOYEE ADMINISTRATIVE

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages