Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Nord (Libourne)- Libourne 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Max Linder- Libourne 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Tourny- Libourne
bep sténo dactylographe1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
MITJAVILE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Libourne 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia CHALON
-
Vit à :
LIBOURNE, France
-
Née le :
23 avril 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
VERITABLE TAUREAU PROCHE DE LA TERRE ET DE LA NATURE . MA PLUS BELLE REUSSITE, MA FILLE. PROFITER DES BONS MOMENTS QUE LA VIE NOUS APPORTE , DES QUE L ON PEUT, EN FAMILLE OU ENTRE AMIS
Profession :
EMPLOYEE ADMINISTRATIVE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1