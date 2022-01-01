Patricia COLIN OU MANGIN (COLIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Maurice Bertand (Nomexy)- Nomexy 1960 - 1968
LA PROVIDENCE- Portieux 1969 - 1972
Collège Louis Pergaud- Chatel sur moselle 1973 - 1975
Parcours de vacances
Colonie Le Prieuré ( Boussac )- Dinard
que de bons souvenirs !!!1966 - 2008
Eldorador - Jet Tour- Hammamet
j y suis allee 2 fois et je veux y retourner!2005 - 2006
HOTEL VERA LINDITA- Side
tres beau clubmais pas francophone dommage !!!2006 - 2008
Club Marmara Le Madina- Marrakech
trop bien GENIAL !!!!! il faut faire attention on prend du poids on mange trop bien !!! lol2007 - 2007
Hotel Du Centre- Ile de groix
belle ile2008 - 2009
Kimeros- Kemer
super chouette sejour dans ce club2009 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic- NOMEXY 1973 - 1993
Boussac Tissé Teint Nomexy- Nomexy 1973 - 1994
Trane A Golbey - Animatrice d ilot (Production)- Golbey 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patricia COLIN OU MANGIN (COLIN)
Vit à :
NOMEXY, France
Née le :
14 nov. 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me connaissez laisser moi un message!!je recherche photos d ecole et de colonie boussac!
Profession :
Animatrice trane golbey
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Patricia COLIN OU MANGIN (COLIN) a reconnu Mario MARTIN sur la photo 3 section maternelle