Patricia COLIN OU MANGIN (COLIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Si vous me connaissez laisser moi un message!!je recherche photos d ecole et de colonie boussac!

  • Profession :

    Animatrice trane golbey

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Voyages