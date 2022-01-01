Patricia LOPES (BOYER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    SALUT LES COPINES DE PAUL BERT à toutes je vous souhaite ,bonheur, joie, santé et réussite
    big kiss

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :