Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES ASTURIES- Auby 1963 - 1967
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Auby 1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Professionnel Industriel Edmond Labbé- Douai 1972 - 1977
-
OGIP- Douai 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
CDFI OGIP- Douai 1977 - 1978
-
Ogip Formation- Douai 1977 - 1978
-
Sg2- Paris 1979 - 1981
-
SDRM THOMSON- Saint cloud 1981 - 1983
-
THOMSON SDRM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1981 - 1983
-
NORWICH UNION - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1983 - 1989
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox)- ROUEN 1989 - 1991
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1989 - 1991
-
STEINER SAS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint marcel 1991 - 2004
-
ADRIAN INDUSTRIES- Aix en provence 2002 - 2007
-
ORGACHIM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Oissel 2004 - 2005
-
ORGASYNTH - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
44 Rt- Landau in der pfalz 1978 - 1979
-
44eme Regiment De Transmissions- Landau in der pfalz 1978 - 1979
Parcours club
-
Amicale De La Guerre Electronique De L'armee De Te- Mutzig 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick BLANCHART
-
Vit à :
SAINT PIERRE DE BAILLEUL, France
-
Né en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"Les cons ca osent tout, c' est même à ca qu' on les reconnait" (M.AUDIARD)
Profession :
Responsable Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrick BLANCHART a ajouté Adrian Industries à son parcours professionnel