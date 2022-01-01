Patrick LUCOTTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
GEORGES DUHAMEL RUE DES VOLONTAIRES- Paris 1973 - 1977
-
-
Lycée Buffon- Paris 1977 - 1980
-
-
ESI SUPINFO- Montreuil 1984 - 1987
Parcours militaire
-
Eaa ( Ecole D'application De L'artillerie)- Draguignan 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
ETAM - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Clichy 1991 - 1998
-
Quick - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- VILLEPINTE 1999 - 2001
-
France Télécom- PARIS 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick LUCOTTE
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
