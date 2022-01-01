Patrick LUCOTTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ETAM  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Clichy 1991 - 1998

  • Quick  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  VILLEPINTE 1999 - 2001

  • France Télécom

     -  PARIS 2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrick LUCOTTE

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né en :

    1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

