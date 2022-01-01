Patrick PIZZATO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Prevert (Woippy)- Woippy 1972 - 1979
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Woippy 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1983 - 1988
-
IUT GMP DE METZ- Metz 1988 - 1990
-
ESV- Mulhouse 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Clestra Hauserman - Commercial (Commercial)- Neu isenburg 1992 - 1994
-
Club Med Eleuthera - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Nassau 1994 - 1994
-
LEACH INTERNATIONAL EUROPE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Sarralbe 1994 - 1999
-
Avnet Time - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Stevenage 1999 - 2001
-
Cabinet 3pe - Profession libÃ©rale (Profession libÃ©rale)- Conflans en jarnisy 2001 - 2006
-
Frenger International - M&A Senior Associate- Londres 2007 - 2009
-
Agentrics - Business Development Manager- Saint albans 2009 - 2010
-
Johnson Electric - Sales Director (Commercial)- Newmarket 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick PIZZATO
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change". Stephen Hawking
pizzatop3@yahoo.co.uk
Profession :
Sales Director
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrick PIZZATO a ajoutÃ© Johnson Electric Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick PIZZATO a reconnu Patrick PAUSÃ‰ sur la photo 2nde 7 Année 84-85