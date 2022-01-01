Patrick SCHANFELAER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS BLANC- Paris 1965 - 1971
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERIOT- Saint gratien 1971 - 1972
-
Collège Jean Zay- Saint gratien 1972 - 1975
-
COLLEGE ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE- Enghien les bains 1975 - 1977
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick SCHANFELAER
-
Vit à :
AGEN, France
-
Né le :
2 nov. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable BE (Dessinateur)
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2