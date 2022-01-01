Patrick THEPAUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre
mecanique generale ajusteur1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Professionnel Robert Schuman- Le havre
mecanique auto1975 - 1976
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
Stim Services - Manutentionnaire cariste chef d'equipe (Production)- Le havre 1980 - 1988
-
Cofaz-hydro Azote - Porteur conducteur d'engint (Production)- Le havre 1984 - 1988
-
SOGEDIAL EXPLOITATION - Magasinier (Production)- Le havre 1989 - maintenant
-
Sogediale - Magasinier (Production)- Le havre 1989 - maintenant
-
Gexpa - Magasinier (Production)- Le havre 1989 - maintenant
-
Agence Maritime Martin - Magasinier (Production)- Le havre 2000 - maintenant
-
Logistique Transit Martin - Magasinier (Production)- Le havre 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick THEPAUT
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
20 sept. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie,2enfants,20 kgs +,et toujours sale caractere
Profession :
Magasinier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - France - Luxembourg