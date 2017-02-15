Patrick WINTERSTEIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 7 Ra - 6 Groupe

     -  Phalsbourg

    SecrÃ©taire au Poste de Commandement Conducteur du Colonel

    1993 - 1994

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrick WINTERSTEIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    CONFLANS EN JARNISY, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1970 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable Administratif et Financier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

