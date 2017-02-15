Patrick WINTERSTEIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DANIEL CASANOVA- Jarny 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Jarny)- Jarny 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Louis Aragon- Jarny
6Ã¨me (x2) 5Ã¨me1982 - 1985
-
LEP MARCEL PAUL- Jarny
CAP COMPTA1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Fulgence Bienvenue- Auboue
BEP COMPTA1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Jarny
BAC G2 (x2) 1Ã¨re d'Adaptation1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Jarny
BTS GESTION ET INFORMATIQUE1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
7 Ra - 6 Groupe- Phalsbourg
SecrÃ©taire au Poste de Commandement Conducteur du Colonel1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Sovab - Société De Véhicules Automobiles De Batilly - Contrat de qualification- BATILLY 1994 - 1996
-
Banque SNVB (Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic) - Guichetier Vendeur (Administratif)- JARNY
guichetier, servir les papys et mamies de jarny, c'Ã©tait un rÃ©el bonheur1999 - 2000
-
Cpam De Moselle - COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Metz
comptable2002 - 2018
-
SIE - Responsable administratif et financier (Administratif)- Conflans en jarnisy 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick WINTERSTEIN
-
Vit Ã :
CONFLANS EN JARNISY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Administratif et Financier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
