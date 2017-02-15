SÃ©bastien MATHIEU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DANIEL CASANOVA- Jarny 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Jarny)- Jarny 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Alfred Mézières- Jarny 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Jarny
2nd 1ere S et Terminale C1986 - 1989
-
CLASSES PREPARATOIRES OURANIA- Paris 1989 - 1992
-
Ecole D'ingénieurs De Tours- Tours 1992 - 1995
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DU CADASTRE- Toulouse
analyste IEA72000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
VILLE DE PARIS - Technicien (Technique)- Paris
Assistant Technique1997 - 2000
-
DGI- Noisiel 2001 - maintenant
-
DGFIP- Paris 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien MATHIEU
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 avril 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite à Paris
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
