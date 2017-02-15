Paul Alexandre MELEIRO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BIGNON- Paris 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Jules Verne- Paris 1989 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel (Patay)- Paris 1995 - 1999
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE COMMERCE BESSIERES- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
Bts Informatique De Gestion L'enc Bessieres- Paris 1998 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Paul Alexandre MELEIRO
-
Vit Ã :
NOISY LE GRAND, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 mars 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 14 janvier
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu MÃ©lanie POIRET sur la photo 1ere Année Info Gestion 98/99
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu Guillaume BUCCHIANERI sur la photo 1ere Année Info Gestion 98/99
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu Leslie KAPLAN sur la photo 1ere Année Info Gestion 98/99
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu Isabelle MORGANT sur la photo 1ere Année Info Gestion 98/99
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu Jean-Michel HELLENDORFF sur la photo 1ere Année Info Gestion 98/99
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu StÃ©phane COSSE sur la photo 1ere Année Info Gestion 98/99
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu Paul Alexandre MELEIRO sur la photo 1ere Année Info Gestion 98/99
-
Paul Alexandre MELEIRO a reconnu Paul Alexandre MELEIRO sur la photo Mr Moriniaux