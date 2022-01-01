RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Priest dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Paul RODRIGUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU BOURG- Meyzieu 1972 - 1980
-
Collège Evariste Galois- Meyzieu 1979 - 1983
-
AFPM- Villeurbanne 1988 - 1990
Parcours club
-
U.s.meyzieu- Meyzieu 1980 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Paul RODRIGUES
-
Vit à :
SAINT PRIEST, France
-
Né le :
24 sept. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retrouvez moi sur youtube et laissez vos commentaires:
http://fr.youtube.com/watch?v=CtwD3Lu2Kr4 http://fr.youtube.com/watch?v=mKDaY9PHWwM http://fr.youtube.com/watch?v=hxWo3fCYkS8 http://fr.youtube.com/watch?v=MV5a4Mpi9Sw http://fr.youtube.com/watch?v=1akdhxF3WY0
Profession :
Programmeur methode mouliste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2