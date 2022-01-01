Paulo DE OLIVEIRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LA JUSTICE- Cergy 1980 - 1985
Collège La Justice- Cergy 1985 - 1987
Collège Du Moulin ... Vent- Cergy 1987 - 1989
Lycée Galilée- Cergy 1989 - 1992
Lycée Saint-louis- Paris 1992 - 1994
ECOLE CENTRALE DE LYON- Ecully 1994 - 1997
Chec - Chebap / Chem- Paris 1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Paulo DE OLIVEIRA
Vit à :
ANNECY LE VIEUX, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1