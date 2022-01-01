Pedro LOPEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Saee (Eiffage)  - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ContrÃ´le de gestion)

     -  Strasbourg 1975 - 1983

  • Sae Saudi Arabia  - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Riyadh 1984 - 1987

  • SAE AMERICA  - Vice PrÃ©sident Internal control (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Bethesda 1987 - 1992

  • DLE  - Directeur administratif et financier (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Nantes 1992 - 2003

  • Tp Ferro (Eiffage / Dragados)  - Directeur administratif et financier (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Figueras 2004 - 2008

  • EIFFAGE ENERGIA ESPAGNE  - SecrÃ©taire gÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Barcelone 2009 - 2016

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Pedro LOPEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1954 (68 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire gÃ©nÃ©ral

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

