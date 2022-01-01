Pedro LOPEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Et Collège Jules Hoffmann- Strasbourg 1963 - 1966
-
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1966 - 1973
-
Lycée Foch- Strasbourg 1973 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Saee (Eiffage) - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ContrÃ´le de gestion)- Strasbourg 1975 - 1983
-
Sae Saudi Arabia - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ComptabilitÃ©)- Riyadh 1984 - 1987
-
SAE AMERICA - Vice PrÃ©sident Internal control (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Bethesda 1987 - 1992
-
DLE - Directeur administratif et financier (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Nantes 1992 - 2003
-
Tp Ferro (Eiffage / Dragados) - Directeur administratif et financier (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Figueras 2004 - 2008
-
EIFFAGE ENERGIA ESPAGNE - SecrÃ©taire gÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Barcelone 2009 - 2016
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pedro LOPEZ
-
Vit Ã :
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire gÃ©nÃ©ral
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire Et Collège Jules Hoffmann Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Pedro LOPEZ a reconnu Christian IRJUD sur la photo Classe de 6ème
-
Pedro LOPEZ a reconnu Pedro LOPEZ sur la photo Classe de 6ème
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© EIFFAGE ENERGIA ESPAGNE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© Tp Ferro (Eiffage / Dragados) Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© DLE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© SAE AMERICA Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© Sae Saudi Arabia Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© Saee (Eiffage) Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© Lycée Foch Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© Lycée Kléber Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Pedro LOPEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire Boecklin Strsbourg Robertsau Ã son parcours scolaire