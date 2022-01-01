Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Poulin (Chaulnes)- Chaulnes 1983 - 1989
-
Collège- Chaulnes 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- Peronne 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Lamarck- Albert 1998 - 2000
-
INTERFOR- Abbeville 2005 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
CARS PERDIGEON - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Peronne 2000 - 2001
-
Cars L'oiseau Bleu - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Abbeville 2001 - 2004
-
CORIOLIS SERVICE - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Amiens 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART)
-
Vit Ã :
LONGPRE LES CORPS SAINTS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 mai 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TELECONSEILLERE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART) a reconnu Emmanuel POUILLIEUTE sur la photo BTS Comptabilité - Gestion 1ère Année
-
Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART) a reconnu Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART) sur la photo BTS Comptabilité - Gestion 1ère Année
-
Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART) a reconnu Johan DEFLANDRE sur la photo BTS MAI 1
-
Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART) a reconnu Peggy DEFLANDRE (CHOPART) sur la photo BTS Comptabilité - Gestion 2ème année