Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CONDORCET- Perpignan 1974 - 1978
-
Ecole D'alembert- Perpignan 1978 - 1983
-
ECOLE MARCEL PAGNOL- Saint esteve 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Le Riberal- Saint esteve 1984 - 1988
-
AL SOL- Perpignan
bep/cap secretariat compta en prof principal j'avais Mme Bernardet1988 - 1991
Parcours club
-
EL ROSER- Saint esteve 1980 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Maison De Retraite Hotelia- Perpignan 1998 - 2000
-
Autoroutes Du Sud De La France- PERPIGNAN 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy MAILLOL
-
Vit à :
TROUILLAS, France
-
Née le :
13 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hesiter pas a laisser un message pour ceux qui reconnaisse ma fiche a bientôt
Profession :
Agent A.S.F
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
