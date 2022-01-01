Peggy MOLIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE BRANLY- Tourcoing 1979 - 1985
-
ECOLE SAINT LUC- Tourcoing 1983 - 1989
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Tourcoing 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Michel Servet- Lille 1993 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
STERELIS- Marcq en baroeul 1997 - 1998
-
Trois Suisses - Ouvrière (Production)- CROIX 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy MOLIN
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employée
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1