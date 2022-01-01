Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Lyon dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Peggy TURPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • FCL

     -  Lyon 1984 - 1986

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Peggy TURPIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    LYON, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou à tous

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :