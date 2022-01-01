RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Lyon dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Peggy TURPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JOHN KENNEDY- Lyon 1976 - 1977
-
Ecole Notre Dame De L'assomption (69008)- Lyon 1976 - 1981
-
Ecole Notre Dame De L'assomption- Lyon 1977 - 1982
-
ECOLE JEAN GIONO- Lyon 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Henri Longchambon- Lyon 1984 - 1985
-
COLLEGE HENRY LONGCHAMBON- Lyon 1984 - 1985
-
BELMONT CAPDEPON- Lyon 1985 - 1987
-
COURS BELMONT- Lyon 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Henri Longchambon- Lyon 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel De La Sepr- Lyon 1988 - 1989
-
ORT- Lyon 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Ort- Lyon 1989 - 1992
-
Sep Du Lycée Ort- Lyon 1989 - 1992
Parcours club
-
FCL- Lyon 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Nouvelles Vacances - TÃ©lÃ©prospectrice (Autre)- Lyon 1994 - 1994
-
Point Chaud - Vendeuse en boulangerie (Autre)- Venissieux 1995 - 1996
-
San Marina - Vendeuse de chaussures (Autre)- Ecully 1996 - 1996
-
Sltc (Société Lyonnaise De Transport En Commun) - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Lyon 1996 - 1997
-
Dr Vermesh - Assistante dentaire (Autre)- Lyon 1997 - 1998
-
FRANCE VIANDES - EmployÃ©e de bureau (Administratif)- Corbas 1998 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Peggy TURPIN
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à tous
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Suisse
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu Franck ENSENAT sur la photo Cm2
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu Laurence LAPIERRE sur la photo Cm2
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu Peggy TURPIN sur la photo Cm2
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu StÃ©phane ROUX sur la photo 6ème C
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu CÃ©dric MARODON sur la photo 6ème C
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu Bernadette SCHIEBER sur la photo 6ème C
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu Sebastien PREVERAL sur la photo 6ème C
-
Peggy TURPIN a reconnu Peggy TURPIN sur la photo 6ème C
-
Peggy TURPIN a ajoutÃ© Lycée Ort Ã son parcours scolaire