Philippe ALASLUQUETAS
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège André Derain- Chambourcy 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Perceval- Chatou 1993 - 1995
-
LEPA- Rivesaltes 1995 - 1999
-
Legta Perpignan-roussillon (Site De Rivesaltes)- Rivesaltes 1996 - 2000
Parcours club
-
LOCAL DES JEUNES DE CHAMBOURCY- Chambourcy 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Ouvrier Agricole- Cassagnes 2000 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe ALASLUQUETAS
-
Vit à :
CASSAGNES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
VITICULTEUR
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - États-Unis - Maroc - Sri Lanka
-
Philippe ALASLUQUETAS a reconnu Philippe ALASLUQUETAS sur la photo bac pro horti et viti
-
Philippe ALASLUQUETAS a reconnu Aymeric CADOURCY sur la photo bac pro horti et viti
-
Philippe ALASLUQUETAS a reconnu Noëlle VINCENT sur la photo bac pro horti et viti