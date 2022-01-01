RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Vincent-de-Mercuze dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PRIMAIRE GUSTAVE RIVET- Domene 1964 - 1971
-
COLLEGE GUSTAVE RIVET- Domene 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
MERLIN GERIN- Grenoble 1977 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Cfm Hourtin -section 3/11 (Mars 1981)- Hourtin 1979 - 1979
-
Pa. Foch & Clémenceau- Toulon 1979 - 1979
-
ARSENAL DE TOULON- Toulon
SECELF Arsenal toulon1979 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe ARTIGLIA (ARTIGLIA)
-
Vit à :
SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE, France
-
Né le :
23 déc. 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
