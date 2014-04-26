Philippe BASIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • GMAP

     -  Brest 1970 - 1975

Parcours entreprise

  • SYSECA  - Responsable de site (Informatique)

     -  Saint cloud 1977 - 1992

  • Defense (Matra)  - MÃ©thodes (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1992 - 1996

  • Sagem  - Consultant QualitÃ© (Informatique)

     -  CERGY 1996 - 2000

  • Thales  - Consultant MOE et QualitÃ© Projet (Informatique)

     -  ARCUEIL 2000 - 2002

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe BASIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARIS, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1953 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,

    A tout hasard mon adresse est basier.philippe@wanadoo.fr

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    2

    Terres australes et antarctiques franÃ§aises