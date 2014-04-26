Philippe BASIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Sannois 1959 - 1962
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE PUBLIQUE- Villennes sur seine 1962 - 1963
-
Lycée Le Corbusier- Poissy 1963 - 1966
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Clichy sous bois 1966 - 1967
-
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 1967 - 1973
-
école Spéciale De Mécanique Et D'électricité Sudria- Paris 1971 - 1972
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DE NANTES- Nantes 1973 - 1976
-
ENSM- Nantes 1973 - 1976
Parcours club
-
GMAP- Brest 1970 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
SYSECA - Responsable de site (Informatique)- Saint cloud 1977 - 1992
-
Defense (Matra) - MÃ©thodes (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1992 - 1996
-
Sagem - Consultant QualitÃ© (Informatique)- CERGY 1996 - 2000
-
Thales - Consultant MOE et QualitÃ© Projet (Informatique)- ARCUEIL 2000 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BASIER
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
A tout hasard mon adresse est basier.philippe@wanadoo.fr
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Terres australes et antarctiques franÃ§aises
26/04/2014