Philippe CHAMPIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marcel Pilot (Pleumartin)- Pleumartin 1963 - 1969
-
Collège Docteur Huet- La roche posay 1969 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Ets Liot Pleumartin - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Pleumartin 1975 - 1977
-
ENTREPRISE PION - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Antran 1977 - 1978
-
SAXBY - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Paris 1979 - 1985
-
JEUMONT SCHNEIDER - EmployÃ© (Autre)- La plaine saint denis 1985 - 1988
-
Alstom - EmployÃ© (Autre)- SAINT OUEN 1988 - 1999
-
SOFLOG TELIS- Persan 1999 - 2016
Parcours militaire
-
4 E Dragons- Olivet
ctg 78/10 1 ERE CLASSE BRIGADIER BRIGADIER/CHEF1978 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe CHAMPIGNY
-
Vit Ã :
ONDRES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1958 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A tous ceux qui me connaissent peuvent m'écrire.
@ bientôt
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe CHAMPIGNY a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Alstom année 90