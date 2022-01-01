Philippe CHASTAGNOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Maurepas 1971 - 1974
-
STANISLAS- Montréal 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Sophie Berthelot- Calais 1976 - 1977
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Versailles 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Cap Sogeti (Capgemini) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1979 - 1984
-
Crédit Agricole - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1984 - 1986
-
BANQUE INDOSUEZ - Informaticien (Informatique)- Papeete 1987 - 1987
-
Indosuez (Crédit Agricole) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1987 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1982 - 1982
-
C.i.n. Saint Mandrier- Saint mandrier sur mer 1982 - 1982
-
Escorteur D'escradre Vauquelin- Brest 1982 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe CHASTAGNOL
-
Vit à :
CONCARNEAU, France
-
Né le :
13 juil. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur Informaticien
Situation familiale :
en union libre