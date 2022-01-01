RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Étupes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Catholique (Ottrott)- Ottrott 1964 - 1972
-
Collège Freppel- Obernai 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Freppel- Obernai
Filière B Sciences Economiques1976 - 1979
-
IPCAD- Strasbourg 1979 - 1980
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Illkirch graffenstaden
Formation continue en cours du soir1988 - 1991
-
CNAM- Illkirch graffenstaden
Cycle Informatique fondamentale1995 - 1999
Parcours club
-
As Ottrott- Ottrott 1973 - 1979
-
Css Ottrott- Ottrott 1973 - 1984
-
AS MUTZIG- Mutzig 1979 - 1984
-
TCO- Ottrott 1983 - 1984
-
TENNIS DE TABLE OSTWALD- Ostwald 2005 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
-
Hager Group - Informaticien (Informatique)- OBERNAI 1980 - 1989
-
FISHER BIOBLOCK SCIENTIFIC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Illkirch graffenstaden 1990 - 2000
-
CFNR - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2001 - 2001
-
A2i - Informaticien (Informatique)- Colmar 2001 - 2003
-
EVOLIS - Consultant (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
135 Rt- Karlsruhe 1981 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe HOUTMANN
-
Vit à :
OSTWALD, France
-
Né le :
19 déc. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INFORMATICIEN
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3