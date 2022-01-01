Philippe LE RUNIGO (PHILIPPE LE RUNIGO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Therese (Auray)- Auray 1971 - 1972
-
Collège La Rivière D'etel- Etel 1976 - 1981
-
LYCEE SAINT LOUIS- Auray 1982 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Poste De Créteil Rp- Creteil 1996 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe LE RUNIGO (PHILIPPE LE RUNIGO)
-
Vit à :
PLOUHINEC, France
-
Né le :
11 févr. 1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
