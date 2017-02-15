Philippe PHILIPPE LEBLANC (LEBLANC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Wattrelos 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1984 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
1 Rcs- Treves
EMDB, Au bureau de liaison1989 - 1991
-
1er Régiment De Commandement Et De Soutien- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1989 - 1991
-
Etat-major 1°division Blindée- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Technicien (Technique)- NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN 1991 - 1997
-
Xerox France - Technicien mÃ©thodes (Technique)- Lille 1991 - 1999
-
CERPLEX - Technicien (Technique)- Neuville en ferrain 1998 - 1999
-
SPOT INFORMATIQUE SA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lille 1999 - 2000
-
ALLIANCE BUROTIC SYSTEM - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Saint andre lez lille
Gestion des serveurs, des postes de travail et des pÃ©riphÃ©riques. Help desk. Assistance avant vente pour les produits Xerox2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe PHILIPPE LEBLANC (LEBLANC)
-
Vit Ã :
WATTRELOS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technico Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
