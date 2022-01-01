Philippe ZIGAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
BERTHELOT- Oran el moudjahed 1950 - 1950
-
Collège La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange
3-4-51956 - 1958
-
Lycée Eugène Albertini- Setif
3 Ã©me+2 Ã©me et 1Ã¨re moderme 1 Ã¨re langue : allemand....1 er bac en 19621958 - 1962
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Sacré-coeur-cendrillon- Dax
terminale1962 - 1964
-
College Cendrillon- Dax 1962 - 1964
-
Lycée Privé Cendrillon N.d.s.c.- Dax 1962 - 1964
Parcours club
-
Golf De Massane- Baillargues 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe ZIGAN
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT BRES, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 mars 1943 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT à TOUTES ET à TOUS
Profession :
Cadre de direction SNCF en retraite
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Cuba - Ã‰tats-Unis
