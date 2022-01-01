Pierre DAGNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Bazoche Gouet (La Bazoche Gouet)- La bazoche gouet 1984 - 1991
-
Collège Joachim Du Bellay- Authon du perche 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Sully- Nogent le rotrou 1996 - 1998
-
AFORP- Issy les moulineaux 1998 - 2000
-
GRETA TOP FORMATION- Paris 2007 - maintenant
-
Lycée Diderot- Paris 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Atos Origin Infogérance (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTERRE 1999 - maintenant
-
Alstom Transport (Alstom) - Informaticien (Informatique)- RUEIL MALMAISON 1999 - 2000
-
Alstom - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAINT OUEN 2001 - 2004
-
SFR (Numéricable) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 2004 - 2007
-
SFR (Numéricable) - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTERRE 2005 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre DAGNEAU
-
Vit à :
SAINT OUEN, France
-
Né le :
7 sept. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet
Situation familiale :
célibataire