Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Nationale Sup D'informatique Mathématiques Appliquées Grenoble- Grenoble 1957 - 1959
-
Lycée De Grand Air- Arcachon 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE- Palaiseau 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
UAP INFORMATIQUE CHARRAS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1989 - 1997
-
CONTINENT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chambourcy 1997 - 1999
-
Autodistribution - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- MORANGIS 2000 - 2001
-
Fnac - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- CLICHY 2001 - 2004
-
Canal Plus - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre GRESSIER
-
Vit à :
ALFORTVILLE, France
-
Né le :
5 juin 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Lycée Gand Air, classe de terminal C, année scolaire 1980-81
Profession :
VP Digital Transformatiln and CTO Salesforce EMEA
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4