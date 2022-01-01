Pierre GRESSIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • UAP INFORMATIQUE CHARRAS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Courbevoie 1989 - 1997

  • CONTINENT  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Chambourcy 1997 - 1999

  • Autodistribution  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  MORANGIS 2000 - 2001

  • Fnac  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  CLICHY 2001 - 2004

  • Canal Plus  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2004 - maintenant

    Pierre GRESSIER

    ALFORTVILLE, France

    5 juin 1964 (58 ans)

    Lycée Gand Air, classe de terminal C, année scolaire 1980-81

    VP Digital Transformatiln and CTO Salesforce EMEA

    marié(e)

    4

