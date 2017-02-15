Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle 1- Modane 1969 - 1971
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Modane)- Modane 1969 - 1972
-
ECOLE LES OLIVIERS- Puget sur argens 1973 - 1976
-
Collège De Puget-sur-argens- Puget sur argens 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Saint raphael 1980 - 1984
-
Ecole Nationale De L'administration Pénitentiaire (E.n.a.p.)- Agen 2004 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Enap-ministère De La Justice- Agen 2004 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT
-
Vit à :
ST RAPHAËL, France
-
Né le :
13 sept. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Souvenirs, Souvenirs ....
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT a reconnu Michel GAILLARD sur la photo grande section de maternelle
-
Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT a reconnu Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT sur la photo grande section de maternelle
-
Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT a reconnu Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT sur la photo 3 ieme A
-
Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT a ajoutÃ© Enap-ministère De La Justice Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pierre-Guy BONNARDOT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Nationale De L'administration Pénitentiaire (e.n.a.p.) Ã son parcours scolaire